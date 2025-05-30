HUL chief Rohit Jawa’s pay rises 3.75% to Rs23.23 crore amid workforce decline

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., received total compensation of ₹23.23 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, marking a 3.75 percent increase from the prior year, according to the company’s latest annual report.

Jawa’s remuneration package included a base salary of ₹3.65 crore, allowances totaling ₹11.45 crore, a performance bonus of ₹3.78 crore, and long-term incentives valued at ₹2.76 crore.

Despite the modest increase in executive compensation, the report highlited a notable disparity: Jawa earned 146.47 times the median remuneration of HUL employees, as per a PTI report. That figure represents a slight decline from the previous year, when his compensation was 153.03 times the company median.

The report also revealed a decline in the company’s workforce. As of March 31, 2025, HUL employed 6,604 permanent workers, down 8.46 percent from 7,215 employees the year prior.

In contrast, median employee compensation rose by 8.39 percent over the same period. The average salary increase for non-managerial employees, excluding promotions, was 4.62 percent. The company attributed these changes to its compensation benchmarking strategy and financial performance compared to peer companies.

Addressing shareholders, Jawa acknowledged a “moderation in urban demand” and a “gradual recovery of rural consumption” in fiscal 2025. “Against this backdrop, we remained focused on driving volume growth and strengthening competitiveness for the business,” he said.

Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL, painted a broader picture of an evolving macroeconomic environment, pointing to uneven weather patterns, volatile commodity prices and subdued consumer sentiment as key challenges. Nevertheless, he expressed optimism about the company’s long-term outlook.

“India is well-poised to deliver strong and consistent growth,” Paranjpe said, citing demographic and policy tailwinds including rising affluence, a growing middle class, digital infrastructure, and youth-driven consumption.

He added that technological advancements and higher quality of life were reshaping consumer expectations, creating “significant opportunity for the FMCG sector.”

To align with these shifts, HUL is reshaping its portfolio. The company acquired premium skincare brand Minimalist during the fiscal year and announced the divestiture of its Pureit water purification business. It also disclosed plans to demerge its ice cream unit, which includes brands like Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum.