EXCLUSIVE: IBDF backs open ratings market, cautions against dropping ‘conflict of interest’ clause

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has welcomed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) initiative to open up the television ratings market, but has strongly cautioned against removing the existing “conflict of interest” provisions in the policy framework.

According to industry sources, the broadcasters’ body supports the ministry’s ongoing consultation process, noting that it has never opposed the entry of new players into the audience measurement space. A senior IBDF executive said, "We welcome MIB's decision to open ratings market, but it is important that integrity and validity of such measurement systems be credible and must lead to sector growth."

The senior executive cautioned, "MIB should not remove the “conflict of interest” clauses, otherwise there is a danger of unscrupulous and non-serious players entering the audience measurement space."

The ministry’s review follows its original “Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India” issued on January 16, 2014, which set the regulatory framework for viewership measurement. Among the proposed amendments, MIB plans to mandate that only companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013, can apply as rating agencies, and to strengthen prohibitions against agencies offering consultancy or advisory services that may conflict with their primary role. Some outdated provisions are also proposed to be deleted.

IBDF’s position echoes its earlier submission to TRAI in 2018 during a consultation on television audience measurement, where it had stated that India’s large TV market could sustain multiple measurement agencies if the business environment allowed — but only if those agencies are recognized as credible data sources.

In 2018, TRAI's Consultation Paper on Review of Television Audience Measurement and Ratings in India recieved 23 comments and 3 counter comments. Indian Broadcasting Foundation in its comment to TRAI had submitted, "India is a huge television market and given our large population, there is no reason why there cannot be more than one agency providing audience measurement if the business environment is able to support and sustain the existence of more than one agency."

IBF had further stated, "Whether that is one or two or more should however be left to the marketplace to determine, independent of any external interference. However, it is important that for television rating systems to be effective, the audience measurement currency or currencies are recognized as credible data sources."

Sony Pictures Networks India took the opposite view, stating that there should be a single, officially recognized audience measurement currency. It warned that multiple rating services could result in conflicting data, manipulation by certain stakeholders, increased operational costs, and confusion among both industry players and viewers.

Similarly, Times Network, ABP Network, and the News Broadcasters Association opposed the idea of multiple TV rating agencies. In contrast, DTH operator Tata Play supported having more than one ratings system, while cable operator GTPL Hathway had opposed it.

SPNI in its 2018 comments submitted to TRAI had stated, "We believe for any television rating system to be effective, there should be one audience measurement currency that is recognized as the official data source. Having more than one rating service would mean data flowing from multiple competing television rating providers which will lead to skewing of the results to the convenience of few stakeholders. Apart from the costs involved in setting up different systems, it is likely to create confusion amongst stakeholders including viewers."

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 30 extended the consultation period by 30 days. MIB stated, "With a view to have wider participation from the industry bodies and other stakeholders, it has been decided to extend this period by a further thirty days and the feedback/ comments may now be submitted till 01.09.2025."