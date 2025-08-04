Kevin Vaz appointed President of IDMIF, succeeding K. Madhavan

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), a subsidiary of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), has announced the appointment of Kevin Vaz as its new President. The decision was formalised at the IDMIF Board of Directors meeting held on July 30, 2025.
Vaz, one of the most influential figures in India's media and entertainment landscape, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer - Entertainment Business at JioStar.
He takes over from K. Madhavan, under whose leadership IDMIF evolved into a significant voice for the digital media sector in India.
Commenting on his new role, Kevin Vaz stated, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and build upon the strong foundation laid by Mr. Madhavan. As we move into 2025–26, my focus will be on fostering fair competition, innovation, and sustainable growth across India’s digital media landscape. Digital is a critical pillar of the media and entertainment industry and with the right policy push and collaborative efforts, we have an incredible opportunity to further innovate, empower creators, and enhance audience experiences. By working closely with the government, industry stakeholders and the creative community, we can shape an inclusive, future-ready ecosystem that delivers lasting value for all.”
IDMIF, through its Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), plays a pivotal role in the governance of online curated content in India. Formed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the DMCRC operates as an independent self-regulatory body for non-news content from IDMIF member Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs). The Council is officially registered with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).
The DMCRC is chaired by Justice Mukul Mudgal (Retd.), and includes respected voices from across the creative industry:
- Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Writer & Filmmaker
- Nikkhil Advani – Producer & Director
- Deepak Dhar – CEO, Banijay Asia
- Tigmanshu Dhulia – Director, Actor & Screenwriter
Additionally, the Council features industry representatives such as Anil Lale (JioHotstar) and Ritesh Khosla (SonyLIV), offering a well-rounded perspective on digital content governance.