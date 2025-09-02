Cable industry not in favour of multiple ratings system, seeks credibility safeguards

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), the apex body representing digital cable operators, is not in favour of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) proposed overhaul of the television audience measurement framework. In its submissions to the ministry, AIDCF has opposed the introduction of multiple ratings agencies and cautioned against the removal of key “conflict of interest” clauses that currently restrict cross-holdings in rating entities.

A veteran cable operator told Storyboard18, “In our submissions to the ministry, we have suggested that there should not be multiple ratings agency. The government should retain all the clauses. There is no point if a stakeholder enters into ratings agency fray and manipulates it for their benefits.”

According to AIDCF, the ratings ecosystem must remain transparent, credible, and free of undue influence. The federation has urged the government to ensure the inclusion of cable platform channels in the ratings system and has called for the deployment of 2.5 lakh Return Path Data (RPD) boxes for more robust audience measurement.

The government’s July 2 advisory, which proposed significant amendments to the existing guidelines. Among them is the removal of Clause 1.4, which prohibits rating agencies from engaging in consultancy or advisory services that may create conflicts of interest. The ministry also proposed deleting Clauses 1.5 and 1.7, along with a proviso related to Clause 1, arguing that these provisions are outdated and create ambiguities in policy implementation.

Industry observers note that these changes, if implemented, would open the door for a wider range of entities—including broadcasters, OTT platforms, distribution platform operators (DPOs), and global technology companies—to establish their own ratings agencies. While proponents argue that such liberalization would foster competition and innovation, cable operators fear it could compromise integrity and allow dominant players to influence ratings in their favor.

Notably, broadcasters have also expressed reservations. Storyboard18 had first reported on August 8 about the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), which represents television networks, welcomed the ministry’s initiative to open the market but firmly opposed the removal of conflict-of-interest provisions. The IBDF has cautioned that without such safeguards, the credibility of ratings—a cornerstone for advertiser trust—could be severely undermined.

The senior executive from broadcasting industry had cautioned, "MIB should not remove the “conflict of interest” clauses, otherwise there is a danger of unscrupulous and non-serious players entering the audience measurement space."

IBDF’s position echoes its earlier submission to TRAI in 2018 during a consultation on television audience measurement, where it had stated that India’s large TV market could sustain multiple measurement agencies if the business environment allowed — but only if those agencies are recognized as credible data sources.

In 2018, TRAI's Consultation Paper on Review of Television Audience Measurement and Ratings in India recieved 23 comments and 3 counter comments. Indian Broadcasting Foundation in its comment to TRAI had submitted, "India is a huge television market and given our large population, there is no reason why there cannot be more than one agency providing audience measurement if the business environment is able to support and sustain the existence of more than one agency."

IBF had further stated, "Whether that is one or two or more should however be left to the marketplace to determine, independent of any external interference. However, it is important that for television rating systems to be effective, the audience measurement currency or currencies are recognized as credible data sources."

Meanwhile, Srinivasan K Swamy, recently elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), had stressed the need to strengthen the existing television rating system rather than create multiple competing mechanisms.