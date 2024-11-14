ICICI Securities elevates Srirang TK to MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Srirang TK, who led ICICI Securities as joint managing director, has been elevated to the position of MD and CEO. Subject to approval from shareholders and followed by other regulatory approvals, his role will become effective starting November 28. Srirang will hold this position till his retirement on May 31, 2029.
Srirang succeeds Vijay Chandok who has stepped down from his position, effective from November 27.
Srirang has previously been the chairman for Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and has held the position of a group chief human resources officer at ICICI Bank for a period of 22 years.