            

      ICICI Securities elevates Srirang TK to MD & CEO

      Srirang TK has previously been the chairman for Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and has held the position of a group chief human resources officer at ICICI Bank for a period of 22 years.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 14, 2024 12:05 PM
      Srirang TK succeeds Vijay Chandok who has stepped down from his position, effective from November 27.

      Srirang TK, who led ICICI Securities as joint managing director, has been elevated to the position of MD and CEO. Subject to approval from shareholders and followed by other regulatory approvals, his role will become effective starting November 28. Srirang will hold this position till his retirement on May 31, 2029.

      Srirang has previously been the chairman for Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and has held the position of a group chief human resources officer at ICICI Bank for a period of 22 years.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 14, 2024 12:05 PM

