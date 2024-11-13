Nykaa appoints Abhijeet Dabas as EVP and Business Head of Fashion eCommerce

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., known widely as Nykaa, has announced the appointment of Abhijeet Dabas as its new Executive Vice President and Business Head for Fashion eCommerce.

Dabas, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, steps into this role with extensive experience across strategic and leadership positions, including stints at McKinsey & Company, Cars24, Swiggy, Myntra, and Lazada.

In his new capacity, Dabas is expected to helm Nykaa Fashion's online growth strategy, oversee expansion in both domestic and international markets, and strengthen strategic partnerships.

With alliances like Foot Locker and REVOLVE already in space, Nykaa Fashion aims to broaden its influence in the e-commerce space, leveraging Dabas's expertise to solidify its standing against rising competition from global players entering the Indian market.

Commenting on the appointment, Falguni Nayar, Executive Chair, Managing Director, and CEO of Nykaa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Abhijeet to the Nykaa team. His proven track record in scaling businesses and understanding of the Indian fashion landscape aligns perfectly with our vision for Nykaa Fashion. As we continue to revolutionize the fashion e-commerce experience for Indian consumers, Abhijeet's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and strengthening our market position."

Echoing Nayar's sentiment, Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, stated, "Abhijeet's appointment comes at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth in the fashion ecosystem. His expertise in building consumer-centric platforms will be crucial in enhancing our customer experience and scaling our fashion vertical. With global players eager to enter the Indian market, Nykaa is committed to becoming the partner of choice for leading international brands looking to establish a presence here."