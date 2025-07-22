            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • e-commerce-platforms-told-to-self-audit-and-eliminate-dark-patterns-in-new-consumer-advisory-76047

E-Commerce platforms told to self-audit and eliminate dark patterns in new consumer advisory

E-commerce platforms have been asked to conduct self-audits within three months to detect such patterns on their websites or apps and submit self-declarations confirming compliance.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 5:48 PM
E-Commerce platforms told to self-audit and eliminate dark patterns in new consumer advisory
Dark patterns, as defined under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, include tactics such as false urgency, bait and switch, basket sneaking, subscription traps, and disguised advertisements.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued an advisory directing all e-commerce platforms in India to identify and eliminate the use of "dark patterns" - manipulative digital design practices that mislead or pressure consumers into making decisions against their interest.

The advisory, dated June 5, 2025, follows a meeting held on May 28 between the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and stakeholders including major e-commerce companies, industry bodies, consumer groups, and law universities.

The meeting was chaired by the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy.

Dark patterns, as defined under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, include tactics such as false urgency, bait and switch, basket sneaking, subscription traps, and disguised advertisements. These are considered "unfair trade practices" under the law.

E-commerce platforms have been asked to conduct self-audits within three months to detect such patterns on their websites or apps and submit self-declarations confirming compliance. The goal is to establish a "fair, ethical, and consumer-centric digital ecosystem," the ministry said.

To oversee this effort, a Joint Working Group has been set up comprising representatives from relevant ministries, national law universities, and voluntary consumer organisations. the group will collaborate to identify dark patterns and promote transparency and accountability across digital platforms.

The move builds on the CCPA’s earlier guidelines issued in November 2023, which listed 13 specific types of dark patterns prevalent in the e-commerce sector.


Tags
First Published on Jul 22, 2025 5:42 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

Instagram's frame-level likes promise precision, but can they outrun reels?

How it Works

Accenture Song–WPP merger rumors fuel industry speculation

Accenture Song–WPP merger rumors fuel industry speculation

How it Works

Instagram's data dive: Why frame-level insights can be a game changer for creators and brands

Instagram's data dive: Why frame-level insights can be a game changer for creators and brands

Digital

Big screen gamble: Why filmmakers are reconsidering quick OTT deals

Big screen gamble: Why filmmakers are reconsidering quick OTT deals

Brand Marketing

ZEEL leans on streaming, cost cuts for growth; Punit Goenka sees momentum even as ads dip

ZEEL leans on streaming, cost cuts for growth; Punit Goenka sees momentum even as ads dip

Digital

TRAI hosts joint regulators’ meet to tackle telecom-linked frauds, launches digital consent pilot

TRAI hosts joint regulators’ meet to tackle telecom-linked frauds, launches digital consent pilot

Digital

Instagram rolls out auto scroll for reels, here’s what it does

Instagram rolls out auto scroll for reels, here’s what it does