India has potential to become one of the world’s superpowers: Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Levy

Maurice Levy commended India for making significant progress in the field of cyber security and praised the country for its creative, and disruptive innovators.

By  Storyboard18Jun 15, 2023 4:48 PM
According to Maurice Levy, India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world as it has the world’s largest population with innovators. (Image sourced from CNBC International)

Maurice Levy, founder of Vivatech and chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe was speaking at the G20 and Digital Innovation Alliance event organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at the annual technology conference for innovation and startups, VivaTech in Paris, France.

According to Levy, India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world as it has the world’s largest population with innovators. He said, “India has a potential for becoming one of the superpowers of the world because of population and innovators. They can create, invent, and disrupt. India has a big heart. They share and give back to the community in terms of education and schools.” and added, “ At one time, we were saying Incredible India but I will tell you it is a credible India.”

He also spoke about the country making significant progress in the field of cyber security. “When you look at the difference in a few years of what happened in India, it is absolutely fantastic because India was almost nowhere when it came to cyber security. And now it is one of the major players in the world,” said Levy.

Publicis Groupe is a renowned French multinational advertising and public relations company, headquartered in Paris. It is popularly known for being of the "Big Four" agency companies, alongside WPP, Interpublic and Omnicom. Some of the main subsidiaries of this group are Leo Burnett Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Starcom.


First Published on Jun 15, 2023 3:02 PM

