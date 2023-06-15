India has potential to become one of the world’s superpowers: Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Levy

Maurice Levy, founder of Vivatech and chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe was speaking at the G20 and Digital Innovation Alliance event organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at the annual technology conference for innovation and startups, VivaTech in Paris, France.

According to Levy, India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world as it has the world’s largest population with innovators. He said, “India has a potential for becoming one of the superpowers of the world because of population and innovators. They can create, invent, and disrupt. India has a big heart. They share and give back to the community in terms of education and schools.” and added, “ At one time, we were saying Incredible India but I will tell you it is a credible India.”

He also spoke about the country making significant progress in the field of cyber security. “When you look at the difference in a few years of what happened in India, it is absolutely fantastic because India was almost nowhere when it came to cyber security. And now it is one of the major players in the world,” said Levy.