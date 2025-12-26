IndiGo cancellations trigger 100 complaints to consumer affairs ministry

The complaints have also been forwarded to eJagriti, the government’s consumer grievance portal, in cases that could involve legal action.

The consumer affairs ministry has received around 100 complaints related to IndiGo ticket cancellations and has forwarded them to the aviation regulator, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday, according to a PTI report.

The complaints, which pertained to ticket cancellations, refunds and compensation claims, were lodged through the National Consumer Helpline and have been sent to Air Seva, the government’s air travel grievance redressal platform, Khare informed reporters on the sidelines of an event marking National Consumers Day.

Khare said the ministry had received complaints regarding cancellation of tickets and refunds, including cases where consumers alleged they were given only partial refunds, which they did not consider correct. She added that some consumers also sought compensation after missing connecting flights and facing other related consequences.

She said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation would handle the complaints as they oversee the sector, while her department would track cases where consumers intended to pursue litigation. Khare attributed the relatively limited number of complaints to what she described as very proactive work by the civil aviation ministry in addressing the issue.

The complaints have also been forwarded to eJagriti, the government’s consumer grievance portal, in cases that could involve legal action.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, faced a major operational crisis in early December 2025 after widespread flight cancellations, primarily due to a lack of planning in implementing new flight duty and rest norms for pilots. More than 2,000 flights were cancelled within a week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded during the peak travel season, particularly in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Following the disruptions, the civil aviation ministry reduced IndiGo’s winter flight schedule by 10 per cent and imposed airfare caps to prevent steep increases in ticket prices. A high-level panel is currently probing the airline’s operational disruptions, and the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 5:24 PM