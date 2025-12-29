Mumbai orders snacks and condoms 37,193 times; Delhi buys 1.31 lakh face masks as Zepto hits 34.6 billion app opens

As 2025 draws to a close and 2026 is about to unfold, quick-commerce platform Zepto reflected on a year marked by speed, scale and shifting consumer behaviour across India, sharing trends data that offered a snapshot of how the country shopped during the year.

During 2025, the Zepto app was opened 3,46,41,64,197 times, highlighting its growing role in everyday consumption. Delivery partners collectively travelled 24,52,95,068 kilometres over the year, a distance the company said was equivalent to a non-stop supersonic flight around the Earth for nearly 11 years. The fastest delivery recorded during the period was completed in 48 seconds.

Zepto stated that faster access, smarter shopping tools and competitive pricing helped Indian consumers save an estimated Rs 17,000 crore during the year, reinforcing the platform’s pitch of combining speed with savings at scale.

The data also highlighted standout individual milestones. A customer named Yasin from Mumbai placed the highest-value order of the year at Rs 1,89,900. Rajkumar L emerged as one of the platform’s most frequent users with 5,894 deliveries, averaging around 16 orders a day. Priyanshu from Gurugram stood out for tipping delivery partners a total of Rs 54,000.

At the city level, Bengaluru recorded Nandini milk at 88 lakh units, tomatoes at 78 lakh units and Bingo chips at 21 lakh units as its most-ordered items. The city also placed 69,177 orders for Type-C charging cables, reflecting last-minute tech needs. Coffee and melatonin gummies were ordered together 5,279 times, pointing to what the company described as the city’s constant balance between staying awake and trying to sleep.

Mumbai’s most-ordered products were Amul milk at 90 lakh units, onions at 51 lakh units and Bisleri water at 17 lakh units. The city consumed 7,84,637 litres of energy drinks over the year, underlining its reputation as a city that rarely sleeps. Snacks and condoms were ordered together 37,193 times, reinforcing the role of convenience in late-night and impulse purchases.

In Delhi NCR, Amul Fresh Milk at 72 lakh units, onions at 27 lakh units and Lay’s Magic Masala at 23 lakh units topped order charts. Face masks remained a key essential, with 1,31,764 units ordered during the year. The data showed distinct preferences within the capital, with North Delhi ordering 4,41,821 guavas, while South Delhi leaned towards avocados with 3,18,552 units. Eno and Schezwan chutney were ordered together 3,759 times, reflecting unusual but recurring food combinations.

Hyderabad recorded Heritage milk at 56 lakh units, Bingo snacks at 26 lakh units and Thums Up at 14.6 lakh units as its most-ordered items. Morning tea rituals drove orders of 65,105 kilograms of Osmania biscuits. Sugar-free products and sweets were ordered together 682 times, capturing what the company described as aspirational but flexible dietary habits.

Zepto informed that users can explore their personal shopping trends and additional city-specific insights directly on the app. The company said 2025 reflected the scale, speed and everyday moments shaping how India shops, and added that it remained focused on building smarter, faster and more reliable experiences in the year ahead.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 12:52 PM