India Today Group's Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Business, Rudra Kasturi resigns

Rudra Kasturi has over two decades of experience in digital transformation and strategic leadership.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2025 9:36 AM
At India Today Group, Rudra Kasturi was passionate about driving business success through strategic planning, innovative initiatives, and robust growth strategies. He specialised in leveraging the power of AI and emerging technologies to propel revenue and market expansion.

Rudra Kasturi, who led India Today Group as chief strategy officer (digital business) tendered his resignation on February 28 to pursue other opportunities. Kasturi has over two decades of experience in digital transformation and strategic leadership. Prior to his current role, he held positions at organisations which include Times Group, Byju’s, Snapdeal, Amazon, and Yahoo.

At India Today Group, Kasturi was passionate about driving business success through strategic planning, innovative initiatives, and robust growth strategies. He specialised in leveraging the power of AI and emerging technologies to propel revenue and market expansion.

As the former SVP - heads growth strategy, Byjus Group, Kasturi headed growth for Byjus Group sites for India and International businesses.


First Published on Mar 1, 2025 9:34 AM

