Paisabazaar names Santosh Agarwal as CEO

Paisabazaar has named Santosh Agarwal as its chief executive officer. Naveen Kukreja, who ran Paisabazaar for 11 years, has decided to step away from running Paisabazaar operationally and explore other opportunities within PB Fintech. He would take the role of Group President at PB Fintech along with advising on the future strategy for Paisabazaar.
He would also help the company explore other opportunities from a long-term perspective.
Agarwal would report into Yashish Dahiya to drive the business starting March 1, 2025. In addition, Agarwal will continue to mentor and guide on the life insurance side for the short term.
Kukreja would help guide the transition over the next few months and would continue to remain on the board of Paisabazaar as Non-Executive Director. Agarwal will also move onto the board of Paisabazaar as Executive Director.
Vivek Audichya has resigned from the post of chief financial officer of Paisabazaar with effect from closing business hours of February 28, 2025. Neeraj Tripathi has been appointed as CFO and key managerial personnel of Paisabazaar to be effective from March 01, 2025 on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee.