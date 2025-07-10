            
Red Bull Racing parts ways with Team Principal & CEO Christian Horner

Christian Horner will be replaced by Laurent Mekies, principal of Red Bull Racing's sister team, Racing Bulls.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2025 8:39 AM
This move, which was confirmed on June 9 by Red Bull GmbH, parent company of Red Bull Racing, comes just over 17 months when Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour by an employee. However, his name got cleared later by an investigation.

Christian Horner, team principal and CEO, of Red Bull Racing, a Formula One racing team, has been released from his position with immediate effect, thus drawing curtains on his 20-year association. Horner will be replaced by Laurent Mekies, principal of Red Bull Racing's sister team, Racing Bulls. Alan Permane, Racing Bulls' racing director will succeed Mekies.

The move of his surprise removal, which was confirmed on June 9 by Red Bull GmbH, parent company of Red Bull Racing, comes just over 17 months when Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour by an employee. However, his name got cleared later by an investigation.

Between 2010 and 2013, Horner oversaw four drivers’ and constructors’ world championships with Sebastian Vettel. Under Horner's leadership, Red Bull won eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships. He assumed the responsibilities of team principal and CEO when Red Bull bought the Jaguar team towards the end of 2004.


