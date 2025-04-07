India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina appears before Guwahati Crime Branch for questioning

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on Saturday, responding to allegations related to his YouTube show, India's Got Latent, according to media reports.

Raina, who had previously informed the Guwahati Police that he was unable to attend due to being abroad for his comedy tour, visited the Crime Branch on the weekend to record his statement with the investigation officer.

Speaking in a news report, Ankur Jain, Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, confirmed that Raina was questioned, and his statement was officially recorded as part of the ongoing investigation into the case. The FIR, filed on February 10, accused Raina, alongside several others, of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions in India's Got Latent, a show that has sparked controversy for its alleged vulgar content.

The case, registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch under various sections of the IPC, the IT Act, and the Cinematograph Act, implicates other influencers and YouTubers such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

The comedian joins other YouTubers and influencers under investigation for allegedly promoting vulgar content on the controversial YouTube show. Allahbadia, however, later issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate and lacking in humour.

Earlier, Chanchlani and Makhija, along with Raina, had also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record their statements. Jain confirmed that notices had been served to the individuals named in the FIR, though some have yet to comply.