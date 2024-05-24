Industry praises NP Singh’s ‘successful innings’ at Sony

NP Singh, soon to be the ex-CEO and MD of Sony Pictures, has been associated with the company for over 25 years and led many significant developments— the latest being, now called-off, the Sony-ZEE merger.

Singh, who has been with the company since 1999, will continue to lead Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its MD and CEO until a new successor has been found. Joined SPNI in 1999 as CFO, he later became the COO before becoming MD and CEO in 2014. During his quarter of a century with the network, the company saw a fair share of ups (mostly) and downs.

Singh has been, in fact, the transformative force behind the fuelling network’s expansion. While the network's primary focus has been general entertainment channels (GECs), in 2002 it ventured into sports after obtaining the media rights for International Cricket Council (ICC) matches that were broadcast on SET and Sony Max (from 2002 to 2007). Beginning in 2008, Sony was also the exclusive broadcaster of the highly sought-after Indian Premier League for ten years. He even introduced the Group's OTT platform SonyLIV in 2013.

While SPNI has begun the hunt for Singh's successor, following which he will transition to an advisory role, the media and entertainment industry has nothing but wishes to share.

Ashish Bhasin, Founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group, who served on the BARC India board alongside Singh, said, “NP has been one of the stalwarts of the industry, and I was fortunate that we served on a few boards together. I've always found him fair and upright in his dealings. He has led Sony through different phases to a good height. He should be proud of the successful innings that he has played, and I wish him all the very best for the future,” he said.

He added that Singh is “one of the real gentlemen from the broadcast side, and a good friend & partner to deal with.”

Partho Dasgupta, Managing Partner, Thoth Advisors and ex-CEO of BARC India, couldn’t agree more with Bhasin.

“NP has been a great leader in the broadcast ecosystem for so many years. His contribution as Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) President and also Director on the BARC board apart from leading Sony has been really commendable. I have personally admired his style of leadership and his understated dominance in the industry. Man of few words - I wish him the best for his days ahead,” he shared with Storyboard18.

IBF, a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, last year re-elected Singh as the Foundation’s President.

Sunil Lulla, Chairman Astrum Reputation Advisory and Founder, The Linus Adventures, said, “NP, as Mr NP Singh, is popularly referred to, ensured Sony Network and its team, clients and associates always won. One of the finest collaborators, but who also knew when to say NO! His financial acumen saw Sony emerge stronger. He ensured several young leaders got their place in the Sun.”

Lulla added, “I am privileged to have known and worked with him in several capacities, over the last 20 years. I am sure he will continue to rock with his sagacious wisdom.”