SPNI’s NP Singh to "move on" from his role as MD and CEO

After serving a 25-year tenure at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), MD and CEO NP Singh announced his decision to step down. Transitioning to a advisory role, Singh will focus on social change while ensuring SPNI's continued success. A structured succession process is underway to find his successor.

“Today, I have a significant update to share. After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO. Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones,” said Singh in a statement.

“However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership,” he added.

The statement also mentioned Singh continuing to lead SPNI until they find the right person to take over.

“We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority,” he said.