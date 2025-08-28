Intel to cut more jobs in fresh round of layoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Intel Corporation has filed a fresh Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice in Arizona, indicating that as many as 97 employees at its Chandler facility could lose their jobs, according to media reports.
The notice, submitted on August 25, was disclosed by the state's Department of Economic Security.
This marks the third WARN filing from Intel in Arizona within the past 12 months. The first notice, issued on October 15, 2024, projected layoffs for 385 workers.
In July this year, the scope widened dramatically, with nearly 700 layoffs projected - more than four times the initial figure.
The cumulative notices underscore a deep downsizing trajectory for one of Chandler's largest private employers, which has historically provided up to 12,000 jobs in the region.
Under the WARN Act, companies must provide 60 days' notice before mass layoffs, giving workers access to retraining or unemployment support.
In a prior statement to 12News, an Intel spokesperson said the company is "taking steps to become a leaner, faster, and more efficient company." These workforce reductions align with broader restructuring efforts, including CEO-led initiatives announced in 2024 to slash 15 percent of Intel's global workforce and cut costs by $10 billion.
The timing of Intel’s layoffs also comes against the backdrop of heightened federal involvement. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. government had acquired a 10 percent stake in Intel, following significant grants awarded to the chipmaker under the CHIPS and Science Act.