Kansai Nerolac-owned Nerofix appoints Debashish Vanikar as CEO

Debashish Vanikar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Kansai Nerolac's wholly owned subsidiary, Nerofix Private Limited. He will be reporting to Anuj Jain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Vanikar is a seasoned management professional with extensive experience in sales, product management, and P&L leadership across consumer and commodity businesses. He has an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from University of California, Berkeley, and a PGDBA in International Business & Marketing from SPJIMR.

Furthermore, he holds a BA Honours in Economics, adding to his academic credentials. Vanikar previous roles include CEO at Rossari Biotech Limited, President (Sales & Marketing & Tile and Stone Solutions) at Pidilite Industries Limited and Head of the Integration Management Office at UltraTech Cement.

In March 2023, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) had acquired another 40 percent stake in Nerofix Pvt Ltd for Rs 37 crore, which made it the sole owner of the company. The stake was acquired from Polygel India, with whom KNPL had started Nerofix as a joint venture in 2019.