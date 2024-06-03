            

      Omnicom Media Group appoints Rabe Iyer as chief media officer

      Previously, Rabe Iyer led ShareChat as Bharat lead - agency partnerships.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2024 11:35 AM
      As the country head and PGM representative at Publicis Groupe Media, Rabe Iyer achieved market leadership in 24 months. He built local capability and created shared services way.

      Iyer began his career at Dainik Bhaskar and went on to work across Enterprise Nexus, Zenithmedia North, Publicis Groupe Media, Reliance Broadcast Network and Wavemaker MENA.

      As the country head and PGM representative at Publicis Groupe Media, Iyer achieved market leadership in 24 months. He built local capability and created shared services way. He also built tech stacks for driving efficiencies through the line. He won global brand accounts locally P&G, ICI, Nestle, Coca Cola Company, Perfetti, Bristol Mayer Squibb, Mead Johnson, Visa, Sara Lee, L'Oreal, Nokia etc.

      Iyer created alternate sources of revenue - Consulting, Branded Content Syndication, Digital Initiatives and consumer immersion programs.


      First Published on Jun 3, 2024 11:35 AM

