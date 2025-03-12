Landor appoints Geet Nazir as India’s Managing Director

Landor has appointed Geet Nazir as its Managing Director for India, with her tenure beginning in March 2025. Based in Mumbai, Nazir previously served as the Managing Director of Conran Design Mumbai, a company operating under the Havas Group.

With extensive experience in branding and design, Nazir has worked with several major clients, including Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Tyger Capital (formerly Adani Capital), PayU, Reliance Jewels, Usha Martin, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Tata CLiQ. Her expertise in shaping brand identities and strategies has positioned her as a leader in the industry, making her a strong fit for Landor’s future growth plans in India.

Alongside her appointment, Joël Cére will take on the role of Managing Director for Southeast Asia. Lulu Raghavan, APAC President of Landor, expressed her enthusiasm about Nazir’s arrival, saying she is excited to welcome her to the team. She emphasised that Nazir’s diverse experience and leadership skills will play a crucial role in driving growth and innovation in India. She added that she looks forward to collaborating closely with her as they expand Landor’s presence and deliver outstanding results for clients.

Nazir said she is eager to take on this new role, especially at a time when Indian consumers are drawn to brands they trust and connect with on a deeper level. She highlighted how the market is evolving, with consumers increasingly valuing brands that align with their values and aspirations. She added that she is excited to join Landor at this pivotal moment, as the company continues to build purpose-driven brands that not only drive business success but also create a positive impact on customers and society.

With Nazir at the helm, Landor aims to strengthen its presence in India and enhance its branding and design solutions for businesses across various industries.