Lenovo's CMO Emily Ketchen discusses global marketing trends and India’s growing market potential

In a recent interview with Media Dialogues With Storyboard18, Emily Ketchen, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) and International Markets, delved into the rapidly shifting global media and marketing landscape. She highlighted several key trends that are reshaping how brands and businesses engage with consumers.

The current media disruptions are making the CMO's role both more challenging and exciting, Ketchen remarked during her discussion with Delshad Irani. She emphasized that these trends present unique opportunities for companies to innovate and stay ahead in a complex environment.

Ketchen also expressed her optimism about India’s market, which she believes will play a crucial role in Lenovo’s global strategy. "We are super excited about the market in India. It is predicted that by 2026, India will be the third-largest market in the world," she said, underscoring the ‘tremendous energy and enthusiasm’ surrounding the country’s growth prospects.

She highlighted the unique demographic advantage that India presents, particularly the tech-savvy younger generation. 35% of the population in India today is under 34-years-old. If one thinks about Lenovo’s business, Lenovo as a technology company, it is super interested in its marketing capabilities to Gen Z, Ketchen said, adding that this age group is composed of digital natives who have never lived in a world without technology. They have a propensity for technology and are deeply interested in it.

In addition to the booming youth demographic, Ketchen pointed out several other key factors driving Lenovo’s focus on India. There are areas around premium, made-in-India, and sustainability, she said. The combination of those factors makes it a very exciting and important market for Lenovo.