Driving JLR forward: MD Rajan Amba on GST benefits, local manufacturing and India’s policy push

As India’s luxury automotive landscape undergoes rapid transformation, policy changes and tax reforms are reshaping how global automakers engage with the market. From the government’s GST rationalisation to a renewed push for localisation and ease of doing business, the segment is gearing up for accelerated growth. Storyboard18 interviewed Rajan Amba, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, to understand how the brand is responding to these shifts — from passing on tax benefits to customers to deepening its manufacturing footprint and aligning with India’s evolving policy ecosystem.

Storyboard18 asked Rajan Amba how the reduction in GST on luxury cars has impacted both demand and JLR’s pricing strategy. Amba called the move a “welcome step” for both customers and the industry, adding that the company has “proactively passed on the full benefit — 100% of the recent GST rationalisation — to our customers, effective 9th September 2025, well ahead of the actual date.”

He explained that depending on the model, customers can avail price benefits ranging from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹30.4 lakh across the Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models. “This aligns with our customer-first approach and complements the Government of India’s endeavour to further boost demand and sentiment in the luxury market,” he said, adding that early client response has been extremely positive, reinforcing confidence in the long-term growth of India’s luxury segment.

On the subject of import duties, government incentives, and policy frameworks, Amba shared that India’s policy environment has seen encouraging developments in recent months — developments that have strengthened both customer sentiment and industry optimism. “Measures that simplify taxation, improve ease of doing business, and create an environment for advanced technologies are positive for the entire industry,” he noted.

Amba believes these steps not only strengthen confidence among manufacturers but also pave the way for sustainable growth in the luxury vehicle category. “Our approach remains focused on aligning with these evolving frameworks and continuing to deliver exceptional modern luxury experiences to our clients,” he said.

When asked about local manufacturing and R&D, Amba highlighted JLR India’s recent milestone — the local production of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, alongside the Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport. “This marks a significant milestone for us,” he said. “It underscores the growing strategic importance of the Indian market within JLR’s global vision.”