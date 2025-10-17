Sam Altman promises major improvements with GPT-6 after rocky GPT-5 launch

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has indicated that GPT-6 will be a substantial upgrade over the company’s recently launched ChatGPT-5, following a challenging rollout earlier this year. ChatGPT-5, released in August, was described by Altman as the most advanced AI large language model currently available. He revealed that he personally prefers ChatGPT-5 over any other AI model, though many users and experts were less impressed, arguing that the update fell short of expectations.
During an interview with Wired, Altman explained that initial reception to ChatGPT-5 had been poor but has since improved, with the model now contributing meaningfully to accelerating scientific discovery in ways previous versions did not. He acknowledged that the rollout had faced difficulties, requiring adjustments to the AI’s behaviour to make its responses warmer and more user-friendly.
Despite these improvements, critics noted that GPT-5 did not meet the high expectations set by OpenAI. Gary Marcus, a professor at New York University and a leading critic, described GPT-5 as overhyped, noting that it failed to deliver on ambitions such as achieving artificial general intelligence or PhD-level reasoning.
Altman, however, addressed these criticisms by emphasising that GPT-6 will be a significant step forward compared with GPT-5, and that GPT-7 will similarly advance beyond GPT-6. He revealed that OpenAI’s track record suggests consistent improvements with each successive model, signalling confidence in the future trajectory of the company’s AI developments.