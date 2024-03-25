Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services' MD Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla resigns

Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla, managing director of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Ltd, has resigned.

Incorporated in 2013, Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltd is a Mumbai-based advertising agency primarily offering creative and media services. The company offers a complete range of designing, media, creative services and social media advertising.

Maagh launched its public issue in September 2022 to fund its expansion plans including for buying media inventory, purchase of software and general corporate purpose. In September 2023, the company acquired 100 percent shareholding of Multi-Specialty Management Services Pvt Ltd.

On the company's website, it states, "Our data-driven advertising solutions help businesses achieve their marketing goals. Delivering campaigns that are optimized at every point of the campaign journey. By creating precise strategies and analytical metrics, we help brands reach the right audiences."

Maagh describes its services: "Our Media Planning & Advertising Company provides ROI-driven results by giving companies the perfect media mix to overcome their marketing challenges. As part of our efforts to create a unique brand experience in the advertising space, we offer a dedicated account manager, industry insight, etc. Using data-driven decision-making and a distinctive approach helps us deliver flawless campaigns."