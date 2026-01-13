Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis launches News18 Marathi’s new brand identity

News18 Lokmat has been rebranded as News18 Marathi, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiling the channel’s new identity.

The rebranding follows Network18’s full acquisition of IBN Lokmat News Pvt. Ltd. in October last year, making the channel a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.

The refreshed brand aligns the channel more closely with the News18 network, combining a national perspective with hyper-local reporting, reinforcing its positioning as “Awaaz Maharashtracha,” the voice of Maharashtra.

Over the years, the channel has established an undisputed leadership position in the Marathi news space, earning deep trust among Marathi-speaking audiences through its extensive bureau network, strong on-ground reporting, and sharp editorial focus.

The channel has consistently retained its position as the No.1 Marathi news channel for over a year, driven by strong viewer engagement and a robust programming slate. Flagship shows such as Bade Mudde, along with Mulukh Maharashtra and Apla Maharashtra, continue to be marquee properties that anchor its leadership in the genre.

News18 Marathi will continue its focus on credible, fast-paced news, with sharper coverage of governance, civic issues, culture, and development across Maharashtra, as Network18 looks to strengthen its leadership in the Marathi news market.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 12:37 PM