From TCS desk to forest beat: Jharkhand man trades IT career for life in the wild

Manish Kumar’s career took an unusual turn when he walked away from a software job at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Kolkata just weeks after joining. Six years later, the 30-year-old now works as a forest beat officer near his hometown of Dumka in Jharkhand, patrolling forests, protecting wildlife and supporting local tribal communities.

Kumar, who grew up in a village in Dumka district, said the move from rural Jharkhand to a big city and a corporate office did not bring the fulfilment he had expected. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said he struggled to find peace in the fast-paced tech environment and realised early on that the job was not suited to him.

After completing his graduation, Kumar briefly worked with Shriram Finance before securing the TCS role. But within a month of joining, he decided to resign. He cited both the nature of the work and the modest pay as reasons for reassessing his plans. Encouraged by his parents, he turned to government examinations and spent around six months preparing before clearing the forest guard recruitment process.

His choice was influenced by a childhood spent around forests. Kumar’s father worked as a daily wage earner with forest guards, and accompanying him into the jungle helped shape Kumar’s connection with nature and wildlife.

Since joining the forest department, Kumar has been posted as a beat officer in the region, where he is responsible for safeguarding wildlife, preventing illegal activities and working with tribal communities in remote areas. He has also been tasked with promoting eco-tourism and currently manages a government-run eco-tourism facility near the Massanjore dam.

Reflecting on his shift from corporate life to public service, Kumar said he has no regrets about leaving the IT sector. He told Moneycontrol that his current role allows him to stay close to his family, live amid nature and contribute to society in ways he values.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 11:38 AM