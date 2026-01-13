India’s 10-minute home help market hits 1.4 Mn orders in December 2025

India’s 10-minute home help category, which provides ultra-fast household services, recorded 1.3-1.4 million orders in December 2025, marking a 50-60% increase from roughly 850,000 orders in October. The growth highlights the rising consumer demand for convenience and rapid delivery of home services.

Urban Company retained its lead with an estimated 620,000-630,000 orders, followed by Snabbit with 480,000-500,000 orders and Pronto at around 150,000 orders. Smaller players like Pync and Broomees accounted for the remaining share.

Despite Urban Company and Snabbit widening their lead, industry insiders note that competition remains intense, with new entrants and aggressive expansion plans potentially reshaping the market. The sector, less than a year old, is attracting significant venture capital investments.

The surge in orders also drove up the monthly cash burn for these companies to $7-8 million in December from $5-7 million in October, as firms expand into newer markets and offer promotional discounts.

Pronto, backed by General Catalyst, Bain Capital, and Glade Brook Capital, is in talks to raise $20-25 million at a post-money valuation of $100 million. Snabbit, with nearly $60 million in funding so far, is planning to expand into services such as hiring cooks alongside house cleaning.

Industry executives expect market share dynamics to evolve further as venture capital continues to flow into the segment. Once Pronto closes its funding round, it could increase spending to scale its supply, which has been a constraint compared to its rivals.

Urban Company stated in its November 2025 quarterly earnings that early adoption for the category had been limited, but consumer interest is expected to rise as organized, reliable, and convenient housekeeping services gain traction.

