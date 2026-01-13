Amazon unveils Bee, a Wearable AI Companion, at CES 2026

Amazon showcased its latest AI wearable, Bee, at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, marking the company’s expansion of its AI ecosystem beyond home devices. Bee can be worn as a clip-on pin or bracelet and is designed to record conversations, such as interviews, meetings, and lectures, while providing personalized AI assistance.

The device functions as a companion AI, accessing world knowledge and integrating with services including Gmail, Google Calendar, phone contacts, and Apple Health. Bee is intended to complement Amazon’s Alexa+ ecosystem, which powers the company’s home devices, offering continuity of AI assistance outside the home.

Bee’s early use cases include students recording lectures, professionals looking to avoid manual note-taking, and elderly users seeking memory support. The AI builds a knowledge graph from recordings to summarize and track user activities, patterns, and commitments over time. Audio is discarded after transcription, limiting its use for tasks requiring playback.

Amazon plans to gradually integrate Bee with Alexa, although the two systems currently operate independently. Daniel Rausch, Amazon Alexa VP, highlighted that future integration could enhance user experiences by combining indoor and outdoor AI functionalities.

The eight-person Bee team, now part of Amazon’s San Francisco operations, is working on additional features, including voice notes, templates, and daily insights, with further updates expected throughout 2026.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 11:48 AM