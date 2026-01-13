Eggoz revenue jumps 78% to Rs 130 crore in FY25, losses narrow to Rs 23 crore

Eggoz has raised more than $32 million in funding to date.

Branded egg producer Eggoz reported a sharp jump in revenue in FY25 even as expenses rose and losses narrowed, according to a report by startup intelligence platform Entrackr.

Revenue from operations increased 78% year-on-year to Rs 130 crore in FY25, up from Rs 73 crore in FY24. The company’s losses narrowed by about 8% to Rs 23 crore in the latest fiscal, compared with Rs 25 crore in the previous year, the report said.

Founded in 2017 by Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh and Uttam Kumar, Eggoz runs an asset-light, farmer-led supply chain that delivers eggs to retailers within 24 hours. The startup’s annual revenue run rate is about Rs 200 crore.

However, rising costs weighed on profitability. Total expenses jumped nearly 67% in FY25, driven by higher procurement costs of Rs 103 crore and employee expenses of Rs 20 crore, including Rs 3 crore in ESOPs. Overall expenditure rose to Rs 154 crore from Rs 100 crore a year earlier.

Eggoz has raised more than $32 million in funding so far, including a $20 million round led by Gaja Capital, an $8.8 million Series B round led by IvyCap Ventures, $3.5 million in Series A funding, and ₹3.7 crore at the seed stage.

The company’s latest financial performance comes months after it faced viral allegations in December over the presence of carcinogenic substances in its eggs. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) later clarified that eggs are safe for consumption and that any chemical traces detected were well within permissible limits. Doctors and nutrition experts also sought to allay concerns, reiterating that eggs remain a nutritious and healthy food.

