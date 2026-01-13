Apple rolls out long-tenure EMI plans to push iPhone 17 sales in India

According to a Moneycontrol report, Apple has stepped up its focus on financing-led sales in India as it looks to maintain strong demand for the iPhone 17 in the new year, even as many rival smartphone brands grapple with rising prices and cost pressures.

With component costs elevated and the rupee under strain, several handset makers have raised retail prices. Apple, however, is leaning on affordability tools rather than discounts, introducing a fresh set of low-interest and no-cost EMI schemes that stretch up to two years. The move is aimed at keeping premium buyers engaged while expanding the reach of its flagship models.

The push follows Apple’s recent efforts to curb India’s thriving grey-market trade in iPhones. Distributors and retailers were warned against activating newly sold devices with foreign SIM cards, a practice that had enabled large volumes of iPhone 17 units to be diverted to overseas markets where prices are higher. The clampdown has helped restore supply for Indian customers after weeks of limited availability.

Retailers say the return of inventory has been accompanied by aggressive financing offers. Monthly instalments for the iPhone 17 now fall in the range of roughly Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 under 24-month no-cost plans, making the device accessible to a much wider pool of buyers.

The new schemes, available through the second half of January, include zero-interest tenures of 9, 12, 18 and 24 months, along with structured down-payment options such as paying 20 percent or 33 percent upfront and financing the rest at no cost. Buyers can also choose low-interest plans that vary by tenure. A wide network of lenders, including banks and non-banking finance companies, is supporting the programme across online and offline channels.

The renewed emphasis on credit comes after Apple scaled back its bank cashback offers on the iPhone 17 late last year, which had briefly raised the upfront cost for consumers. By shifting the focus to longer-tenure EMIs, the company is trying to offset price sensitivity in a market where discretionary spending at the high end has softened.

Analysts say such financing-driven strategies are becoming central to how premium smartphone brands defend volumes in India. For Apple, the approach also aligns with its broader expansion plans, which include a growing network of brand stores and resellers, as well as an expanding local manufacturing and supply chain.

Apple’s India business has been on a steady growth path, with revenue and profit both rising at a healthy pace in the last financial year. With iPhones already commanding a significant share of the market by value, the next phase of growth is expected to come from deeper penetration into tier-2, tier-3 and smaller cities, where easy financing can play a decisive role.

