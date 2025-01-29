            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • mahindra-finance-appoints-anu-raj-as-the-head-of-marketing-54827

Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as the head of marketing

In her previous role, Anu Raj was Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company's chief marketing officer.

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2025 8:45 AM
Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as the head of marketing
At present, Anu Raj leads leads Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company as chief marketing officer.

Anu Raj has been named by Mahindra Finance as its new head of marketing and corporate communication, effective from March 3, 2025, the company stated in an exchange filing. In her previous role, Raj led Aditya Birla Health Insurance as chief marketing officer.

Raj, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, has over two and a half decades of extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, digital marketing, business development, brand building/ management, and communications.

She started her career at Equus Advertising and then joined Deutsche Bank where he was elevated to head as head - marketing, retail banking, India. Then, she joined IndusInd Bank, where as the senior vice president- marketing (Assets) & corporate communications, she handled the overall brand and marketing strategy across all touch-points for all asset products, corporate banking, internal and CSR communications.

Raj was also involved in strategizing and implementing digital advertising campaigns aimed at brand building, new customer acquisition strategy through various digital channels and content marketing strategies. She was also a part of the integration team during the business transition from Deutsche Bank to IndusInd Bank.


Tags
First Published on Jan 29, 2025 8:38 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%

Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline

Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki Board approves re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO until 2028

Maruti Suzuki Board approves re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO until 2028

Brand Makers

Google CMO encourages young professionals to embrace career flexibility

Google CMO encourages young professionals to embrace career flexibility

Brand Makers

S4 Capital's Monks India names WPP's Ketan Desai as MD

S4 Capital's Monks India names WPP's Ketan Desai as MD

Brand Makers

PM Modi sees vast opportunities for 'concert economy' after Coldplay's successful tour

PM Modi sees vast opportunities for 'concert economy' after Coldplay's successful tour

Brand Makers

Zomato onboards Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical

Zomato onboards Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical