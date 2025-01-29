Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as the head of marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Anu Raj has been named by Mahindra Finance as its new head of marketing and corporate communication, effective from March 3, 2025, the company stated in an exchange filing. In her previous role, Raj led Aditya Birla Health Insurance as chief marketing officer.
Raj, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, has over two and a half decades of extensive experience in advertising, marketing, branding, digital marketing, business development, brand building/ management, and communications.
She started her career at Equus Advertising and then joined Deutsche Bank where he was elevated to head as head - marketing, retail banking, India. Then, she joined IndusInd Bank, where as the senior vice president- marketing (Assets) & corporate communications, she handled the overall brand and marketing strategy across all touch-points for all asset products, corporate banking, internal and CSR communications.
Raj was also involved in strategizing and implementing digital advertising campaigns aimed at brand building, new customer acquisition strategy through various digital channels and content marketing strategies. She was also a part of the integration team during the business transition from Deutsche Bank to IndusInd Bank.