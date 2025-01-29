Zomato onboards Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical

ADVERTISEMENT
Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has appointed Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical, stated an ET report. Bhatt, who had left Zomato in 2021, and re-joined the company again in 2024, was formally made the head of dining as Sankalp Kathuria had stepped down last month.
Kathuria was named the head of the dining vertical in 2022 after Aman Priyadarshi stepped down. These changes come at a time when Zomato is migrating dining-out users to the newly launched District app. The app will house all of the company's going-out offerings, further added the report. District app, which was launched in November 2024, has seen a promising start, crossing 6.5 million downloads within just a few months, the food delivery and q-comm major said in its recent quarterly earnings report.
Bhatt, who holds an MBA from IIM-A, began his career at MediaCom Singapore, and then joined IDG Ventures India, and then Matrix Partners India. From there, he moved to Zomato as the associate vice president - user growth and marketing, and was elevated to lead as the head of growth. In this role, he led the overall growth marketing stack for Zomato (getting more users & usage). His key P&L responsibilities included owning overall marketing ROI accountability, growth strategy, new user acquisition initiatives, business forecasting, customer retention, go-to-market for new launches, among others.
Then, he moved to Moloco as a senior director, where he led 0-to-1 for a new business line Moloco Streaming Monetization, partnering with CXOs of streaming platforms to monetize their traffic through Moloco's proprietary ML-led advertising solutions.