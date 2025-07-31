Mark Zuckerberg calls AI glasses 'the future', not wearing them could leave you behind

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a bold prediction: AI-powered smart glasses will become the primary interface between humans and artificial intelligence. In Meta’s Q2 2025 earnings call and a detailed blog post on AI and superintelligence, Zuckerberg said that people who don’t adopt these glasses soon may find themselves at a “significant cognitive disadvantage.”

“I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI,” said Zuckerberg. “They allow AI to see, hear, and communicate with you throughout the day — seamlessly and naturally.”

The New AI Interface: Always-On, Always-With-You Zuckerberg’s vision is clear: glasses are the gateway to ambient, context-aware AI, replacing screens and smartphones. Meta’s current offerings — Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta — already allow users to take photos, record videos, stream music, and interact with Meta AI by simply speaking to the glasses.

Sales have been strong, with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses reportedly tripling year-on-year, according to eyewear partner EssilorLuxottica. The devices also come with embedded AI tools that help users understand or respond to what they’re seeing in real-time, blending utility and fashion.

The next big step? Zuckerberg hinted at glasses with integrated displays, which could support holographic interfaces or real-time visual overlays, a leap expected to come with Meta’s much-anticipated Orion AR glasses.

The Cost of the Future Despite the optimism, Meta’s investment in this future has come at a steep price. The company’s Reality Labs division, which houses its AI and AR efforts, reported a Q2 operating loss of $4.53 billion, pushing total losses since 2020 to nearly $70 billion. Zuckerberg, however, remains unfazed.

“This is a long-term bet,” he said. “We’re building for the next wave of consumer computing.”