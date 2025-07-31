Agentic AI to optimise over 10 million jobs in India by 2030: ServiceNow Report

Agentic AI — intelligent, decision-making AI agents — will reshape more than 10.35 million jobs in India by 2030, according to the 2025 ServiceNow AI Skills Research. This transformation is not just about automation; it’s about redefining the nature of work, unlocking human potential, and setting the stage for a smarter workforce.

From payroll clerks to platform architects, jobs that once relied on repetitive, rule-based tasks are being quietly reimagined. Agentic AI is taking over the mundane, allowing people to focus on strategy, creativity, and innovation. In a country with the world’s largest youth population, this change signals not disruption, but opportunity.

India Leads AI Adoption in APAC The report reveals that Indian enterprises are ahead of their Asia-Pacific peers in AI adoption. Around 25% of Indian companies are already in the advanced phase of AI transformation, surpassing Singapore (20%) and Australia (21%). Indian firms are moving from small-scale pilots to fully integrated AI operations — embedding intelligent agents across core workflows and scaling fast.

AI Pacesetters Show the Way The study identifies a new class of companies — “AI Pacesetters” — that are charting the course with a clear AI vision, strategic investments in skilled talent, robust governance frameworks, scaled deployment of tools like Agentic AI. Results speak for themselves. 57% of these leaders reported higher productivity and efficiency, and those that restructured workflows with AI saw up to a 63% productivity boost.

Sectoral Shake-up: Manufacturing, Retail, Education The shift to Agentic AI will affect roles across the board:

Routine tasks in jobs like payroll and change management are increasingly handled by AI agents

Technical roles like system administrators and implementation consultants are now being augmented and enhanced by AI tools

The transformation will be most pronounced in manufacturing, with over 8 million jobs impacted, retail, with 7.6 million roles redefined and education, seeing changes in 2.5 million roles

India’s Digital Workforce is Growing — But So Are Its Challenges India is expected to add 3 million tech workers over the next five years, propelled by this AI wave. Yet, adoption is uneven. While 25% of enterprises have undergone full AI transformation, fewer are using it to reinvent business models.