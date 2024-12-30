Media mogul Charles F. Dolan, founder of HBO and Cablevision, dies at 98

Charles F. Dolan, the visionary entrepreneur behind influential media companies, including HBO and Cablevision Systems Corp., has passed away at the age of 98. His death was confirmed by a family statement, which indicated he died peacefully from natural causes. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," the family statement read.

Born in 1926, Dolan's career in the media and cable industries began in 1965 when he established Sterling Information Services, which would later evolve into HBO. Launched in 1972, HBO became the first premium cable channel to offer movies and special events directly to homes, revolutionizing the television landscape and paving the way for future content providers.

In 1973, he founded Cablevision, which became one of the largest cable operators in the United States. At its peak, Cablevision owned stakes in several media properties, including the American Movie Classics (AMC) television network and the New York Knicks basketball team through its affiliation with Madison Square Garden.

Dolan’s media empire was handed over to his son, James L. Dolan, who became CEO of Cablevision and has continued to manage the family’s media interests, which now operate under the umbrellas of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and other ventures. The Dolan family's influence remains significant in New York's media and entertainment sectors.

HBO, under Dolan's leadership, is credited with reshaping television, producing legendary series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Wire, which set new standards for narrative complexity and quality in TV programming.