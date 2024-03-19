Meesho CXO Harsh Chaudhary quits to join rival Flipkart as VP of consumer

Harsh Chaudhary, former Meesho CXO has quit the e-commerce platform to join rival platform Flipkart as vice president (VP) of customer, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Chaudhary has moved after a two-year stint with the platform.

Chaudhary joins a list of top execs who have quit Meesho in the last few months. Utkrishta Kumar, the chief experience officer or CXO, Business quit in January, earlier this year. He quit to start his own fintech platform.

Soon after, Kirti Varun Avasarala, former chief product officer too quit after four years at the company.

All three of these execs reported directly to Meesho’s co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey.

Chaudhary will be joining Flipkart for the second time in his career. He has previously also worked at Myntra, another rival of Meesho’s between August 2016 and February 2019 in the role of director of category management and strategy.

Chaudhary has also worked with well-known companies like McKinsey and Disney+ Hotstar in his career.