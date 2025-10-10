Centre invites applications for Member post at National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has invited applications for the post of Member at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), New Delhi. The position has opened under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.
According to the official vacancy circular, one post of Member is currently vacant, with the possibility of filling any other anticipated vacancies arising before the last date of submission. The selected candidate will be appointed as per the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.
Eligible applicants must either be or have been a Judge of a High Court; have a combined 10 years of experience as District and Additional District Judge; or be a person with at least 25 years of professional experience in areas such as economics, business, commerce, law, finance, management, public affairs, or administration.
The applicant must also be at least 50 years of age as of the last date for application submission.
The Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act will evaluate candidates based on their qualifications, experience, and performance in a personal interaction. Members of the NCDRC are also eligible for reappointment under the same selection procedure.
Applications must be submitted online at https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/NCDRC by October 24, 2025. Serving government officials are required to route their applications through the proper channel, accompanied by relevant certificates and clearances.
The Department has clarified that no TA/DA will be provided for attending interviews, and applications received after the due date or without required documents will be summarily rejected. The Ministry also reserves the right to cancel the advertisement at any time without assigning reasons.