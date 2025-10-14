I&B Ministry reissues circular to fill regional officer posts at CBFC’s key centres

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited fresh applications to fill five posts of Regional Officers in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) across its regional offices in Cuttack, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
According to an office memorandum issued on October 10, 2025, the positions - classified as General Central Service, Group ‘A’, Gazetted - will be filled on a deputation basis in the Pay Matrix Level 12 (₹78,800–₹2,09,200).
Eligible officers may submit their applications in the prescribed format within 45 days of the publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. The ministry clarified that the previous vacancy notice dated May 30, 2025 (published in Employment News June 14–20, 2025) stands cancelled, and those who had applied earlier must submit fresh applications.
Read more: OTT players welcome Ministry of I&B’s accessibility draft; flag rollout hurdles for smaller platforms
Applicants must include attested copies of their last five years’ APARs, vigilance clearance, integrity certificate, cadre clearance, and details of any penalties imposed in the past decade. The maximum age limit for candidates is 56 years as of the closing date of application submission.
The appointments will be governed by the Department of Personnel & Training’s guidelines on deputation terms and conditions.
Read more: Freedom of Expression must not be eroded by fake content, piracy threatens national security: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju
The MIB has circulated the vacancy to all ministries, state governments, and union territories, as well as the CBFC offices and media units under its purview.