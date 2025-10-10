Delhi PWD to monetise streetlight poles through advertisements

ADVERTISEMENT
The Public Works Department (PWD) is reportedly set to introduce advertising on streetlight poles along major Delhi roads in a bid to make its ambitious “smart streetlight” project self-sustaining. The department, as per media reports, expects the move to generate ₹250–₹300 crore in annual revenue, which will help offset the costs of installing and maintaining a new network of energy-efficient LED lights across the city.
About one lakh poles along high-traffic and arterial routes will be fitted with 2x3-foot advertising panels. Strict design, safety, and visibility norms will be enforced to ensure that the ads do not obstruct drivers or pedestrians.
The initiative is said to be a part of the government’s broader effort to modernise Delhi’s lighting infrastructure by replacing nearly 96,000 conventional sodium vapour lamps with smart LED units over the next 10 months.
The project reportedly is being executed under an “EMI model” - a pay-after-performance mechanism that ties contractor payments to verified outcomes.
Under the new setup, contractors will be paid monthly only after the functioning of each light is verified. This marks a departure from the earlier lump-sum payment system, which often led to maintenance lapses and delays.
The upgraded streetlights will feature smart automation, including remote monitoring and adaptive dimming, to optimise energy use. Each unit will be connected to a central control dashboard and a public mobile app that will allow citizens to report faulty lights and track repairs in real time.
Media reports estimate that the project could save the city around ₹51 crore annually in electricity and maintenance expenses, while also cutting carbon emissions. The ad rollout will begin with key stretches such as Ring Road and Outer Ring Road before expanding to other high-visibility corridors.