DoT extends deadline for radio HAM license migration on Saral Sanchar Portal

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced an extension for the migration of old manually issued Amateur/HAM licenses to the digital format on its Saral Sanchar portal.
Originally, license holders were required to complete the migration by September 15, 2025.
Following requests from several amateur radio operators seeking more time, the DoT has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2025. Applicants are advised to submit their migration applications through the Saral Sanchar portal https://saralsanchar.gov.in before the revised date.
Guidelines for submitting the applications have been attached to the official notification to assist applicants in the process. The decision to extend the deadline has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.
The extension applies to all holders of valid amateur licenses and certificates, ensuring a smoother transition to the digital system. The DoT has urged all concerned units of the Wireless Monitoring Organisation to implement the directive widely.
Saral Sanchar (Simplified Application For Registration and Licenses) is a web-based portal for issuing of various types of licenses and registration certificates. It is a part of the various digital initiatives being undertaken by the Dept of Telecommunications to ensure transparency and more efficiency in the process of issuance of licenses and registration certificates.