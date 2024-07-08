            

      Mercer appoints Siddhartha Gupta as president

      Siddhartha Gupta recently served as Mercer Mettl’s chief executive officer.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2024 11:06 AM
      Siddhartha Gupta will report to Sanjay Kedia, Marsh McLennan’s India Chief Executive Officer, and will join the leadership teams for Marsh McLennan in India and Mercer in the India, Middle East and Africa Region.

      Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes announced today the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its India President. Gupta recently served as Mercer Mettl’s chief executive officer.

      Gupta will report to Sanjay Kedia, Marsh McLennan’s India Chief Executive Officer, and will join the leadership teams for Marsh McLennan in India and Mercer in the India, Middle East and Africa Region.

      Kedia added, “Under Siddhartha’s leadership, Mercer Mettl, our international talent assessment arm, has achieved remarkable growth, becoming the largest online assessment entity in India and one of the world’s fastest-growing HR and Ed-tech startups. With his proven track record of success and deep understanding of the talent landscape, he is poised to drive innovation and propel Mercer’s success in India.”

      Gupta commented, “I am excited to take on this role and lead efforts to further strengthen Mercer's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to unlock their workforces’ full potential. Together with the talented teams at Mercer, I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”


      First Published on Jul 8, 2024 11:03 AM

