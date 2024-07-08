Mercer appoints Siddhartha Gupta as president

Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes announced today the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its India President. Gupta recently served as Mercer Mettl’s chief executive officer.

Gupta will report to Sanjay Kedia, Marsh McLennan’s India Chief Executive Officer, and will join the leadership teams for Marsh McLennan in India and Mercer in the India, Middle East and Africa Region.

Kedia added, “Under Siddhartha’s leadership, Mercer Mettl, our international talent assessment arm, has achieved remarkable growth, becoming the largest online assessment entity in India and one of the world’s fastest-growing HR and Ed-tech startups. With his proven track record of success and deep understanding of the talent landscape, he is poised to drive innovation and propel Mercer’s success in India.”