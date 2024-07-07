Aditya Birla Capital's COO Mukesh Malik resigns

Mukesh Malik has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Aditya Birla Capital and will relinquish his position with effect from July 31, 2024. Malik has opted for early retirement. The Aditya Birla Group's financial services business is one of the fastest growing businesses and has emerged as a key growth engine, Kumar Mangalam Birla has said previously.

Malik joined the Aditya Birla Group in July 2016. In his role as the Chief Operating Officer at Aditya Birla Capital, Malik is responsible for setting vision, strategy, policy formation and execution for Operations to enable future growth. He partners all the company's businesses / functions to leverage new technologies and operating platforms, operationalize digital assets and leverage these for business growth.

Prior to joining the Aditya Birla Group, Malik worked with Citibank for 10 years. As Managing Director, he steered Citi’s Operations, Customer Service and Technology organization in South Asia. He also headed Citi’s global delivery centres in India, including Chennai which was established under his leadership. During his stint with ABN AMRO Bank (1999 – 2006), he headed it’s Retail Bank (West), Service and Business Solutions. In his last assignment, he was Country Operations Head across all its businesses.

Malik started his career with Bank of America in 1991 and played key role in bank’s consumer banking launch and subsequent significant growth, before leaving in 1999.

Malik is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

In April 2024, Aditya Birla Capital announced the launch of its omnichannel D2C platform ABCD making “Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD”. Through this platform, ABC targets to add 30 million new users over the next 3 years.

At the time of the launch of the platform, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group said, “I see this as a ‘coming of age’ moment for Aditya Birla Capital. In the arc of Aditya Birla Capital’s strong and steady progress, the ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space.”