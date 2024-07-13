            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • meta-rolls-back-restrictions-applied-on-donald-trumps-instagram-and-facebook-accounts-36937

      Meta rolls back restrictions applied on Donald Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts

      Former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties, Meta said.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2024 10:29 AM
      Meta rolls back restrictions applied on Donald Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts
      Meta said, "With the party conventions taking place shortly, including the Republican convention next week, the candidates for President of the United States will soon be formally nominated. In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis." (Image: Jon Tyson via Unsplash)

      Meta has rolled back some restrictions that it had applied to former US President Donald Trump's accounts on Instagram and Facebook. The social media juggernaut had indefinitely suspended Trump's accounts following his praise of people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In January 2023, Meta ended the suspension of Trump’s accounts with new guardrails to deter repeat offenses.

      Former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties, Meta said in an updated blog post on July 12, 2024.

      The big tech firm said, "Today we are making a change to the updated protocol we announced in January 2023. To ensure people can hear from political candidates on our platforms, we will review accounts subject to this protocol on a periodic basis to determine whether heightened suspension penalties for Community Standards violations remain appropriate. We will make this determination by weighing our responsibility, as outlined by the Oversight Board, to “allow political expression” against our responsibility “to avoid serious risks to other human rights.”

      It added in the blog post, "With the party conventions taking place shortly, including the Republican convention next week, the candidates for President of the United States will soon be formally nominated. In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis. As a result, former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties. In reaching this conclusion, we also considered that these penalties were a response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances, and have not had to be deployed. All US Presidential candidates remain subject to the same Community Standards as all Facebook and Instagram users, including those policies designed to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence."


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 13, 2024 10:29 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Billionaire Elon Musk opens his wallet for Donald Trump's campaign in US prez race

      Billionaire Elon Musk opens his wallet for Donald Trump's campaign in US prez race

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

      Bookstrapping: How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

      Brand Makers

      Know the difference between knowledge and wisdom: Poulomi Roy, Joy Personal Care

      Know the difference between knowledge and wisdom: Poulomi Roy, Joy Personal Care

      Brand Makers

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘Consumption and GDP growth should be in tandem’, says GCPL's MD Sudhir Sitapati

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘Consumption and GDP growth should be in tandem’, says GCPL's MD Sudhir Sitapati

      Brand Makers

      Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

      Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

      Brand Makers

      Nikon India sticks to imports amid growth, eyes to cross Rs 1000 crore revenue mark

      Nikon India sticks to imports amid growth, eyes to cross Rs 1000 crore revenue mark

      Brand Makers

      MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP | Indian gaming industry awaits tax exemptions, SEZ in upcoming budget

      MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP | Indian gaming industry awaits tax exemptions, SEZ in upcoming budget