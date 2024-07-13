Meta rolls back restrictions applied on Donald Trump's Instagram and Facebook accounts

Meta has rolled back some restrictions that it had applied to former US President Donald Trump's accounts on Instagram and Facebook. The social media juggernaut had indefinitely suspended Trump's accounts following his praise of people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In January 2023, Meta ended the suspension of Trump’s accounts with new guardrails to deter repeat offenses.

Former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties, Meta said in an updated blog post on July 12, 2024.

The big tech firm said, "Today we are making a change to the updated protocol we announced in January 2023. To ensure people can hear from political candidates on our platforms, we will review accounts subject to this protocol on a periodic basis to determine whether heightened suspension penalties for Community Standards violations remain appropriate. We will make this determination by weighing our responsibility, as outlined by the Oversight Board, to “allow political expression” against our responsibility “to avoid serious risks to other human rights.”