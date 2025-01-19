MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw to participate in WEF 2025 in Davos; 'World is keen to understand India's digital transformation'

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 at Davos. Before departing to Davos, Vaishnaw emphasized India’s significant strides in ensuring development for all sections of society, particularly those historically left out of progress.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has focused on "inclusive development that brings transformative changes in the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid," the minister stated, adding, "From financial inclusion through bank accounts to providing essential services like toilets, gas connections, tap water, and improving infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, this is something which the world wants to understand."
The Union Minister mentioned that there will be a detailed discussion in the World Economic Forum about inclusive growth, about investment in social, physical and digital infrastructure and on democratising technology.
Vaishnaw, ahead of his departure to the WEF 2025, emphasized the global interest in India’s transformative digital journey, “The world is keen to understand India’s economic policies, the digital transformation brought about by the Digital India programme, and the way technology has been democratized to empower citizens across all strata of society,” the Minister stated.
India's groundbreaking digital infrastructure, a cornerstone of its Digital India initiative, has emerged as a global model for harnessing technology to foster inclusive development. This transformative approach has been a focal point of discussions at the World Economic Forum.
At WEF 2025, India seeks to deepen international partnerships, attract vital investments, and assert its position as a leader in both sustainable development and technological innovation on the global stage.