      Mullen Lintas's Hari Krishnan joins Quotient Ventures as group chief business officer

      Hari Krishnan, together with Rajiv Chatterjee, Group Chief Growth Officer will lead business operations at the Group.

      Apr 2, 2024
      With stints across Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Star TV and Mullen Lintas, Hari Krishnan has over 25 years of experience – six of which were as CEO - first at MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka, and most recently at Mullen Lintas, India.

      Mumbai-based Quotient Ventures (Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions) today announced the appointment of Hari Krishnan as Group Chief Business Officer.

      Speaking about the appointment, T. Gangadhar (Gangs), Group CEO, Quotient Ventures said “I am delighted that Hari joins us at this crucial juncture. As a Group we have completed five full financial years, and as we embark on the next five, we need high-quality leadership to navigate what is to come. As someone who has worked closely with Hari, I have no doubt that he will be a stellar addition to our leadership team. He has a proven track record when it comes to adding value to brands and businesses, and to agency growth”.

      Krishnan, together with Rajiv Chatterjee, Group Chief Growth Officer will lead business operations at the Group.

      Said Hari Krishnan, Group Chief Business Officer, Quotient Ventures “Quotient's journey over the last five odd years has been both spectacular and inspiring, not just in terms of growth, but also in terms of body of work, client portfolio and talent. What impresses me even more is the roadmap that has been laid down for the next phase. It is intimidating and exciting at the same time because it provides me a very exciting opportunity to play for both scale and impact”.

      With stints across Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Star TV and Mullen Lintas, Krishnan has over 25 years of experience – six of which were as CEO - first at MullenLowe Group, Sri Lanka, and most recently at Mullen Lintas, India.

      Added Joseph ( Joe ) George, Group Chairman, Quotient Ventures, “Advertising is a profession of passion and I haven’t met too many people in the industry who can match Hari’s fierce passion for a client’s business, that is only matched with his energy, drive and smarts to grow the agency too. To sustain childlike energy and curiosity over such a long time across such a wide spectrum of client businesses is truly special; and for that I am both grateful and excited about his coming on board”.


      First Published on Apr 2, 2024

