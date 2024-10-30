Neeraj Joshi steps down as Zee Studios marketing head after six transformative years

Neeraj Joshi, head of marketing at Zee Studios, has officially stepped down after a noteworthy six-year journey, during which he played a pivotal role in elevating the brand’s presence within the competitive Indian film industry.

As per reports, Joshi reflected on his impactful tenure, citing milestones that cemented Zee Studios as a household name among Indian audiences and in industry circles.

Joshi joined Zee Studios in 2018, coming from a background that included key roles in some of India’s top entertainment houses.

Prior to his role at Zee, he served as Associate Vice President of Marketing at Viacom18 Motion Pictures and held positions at Fox Studios India, Balaji Motion Pictures, and PVR Pictures, bringing with him a wealth of industry experience that would drive Zee Studios forward.

Under Joshi’s leadership, Zee Studios released a slew of films in the second quarter of FY25, including Vedaa, Berlin, Dharmaveer 2, and The Greatest of All Time, continuing the studio’s momentum in producing diverse and popular content.

The quarter also saw impressive financial results for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the studio’s parent company, which reported a remarkable 70.24% increase in net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, reaching ₹209.4 crore.

In a recent earnings report, ZEEL highlighted a decline in other sales and services year-over-year, mainly attributed to high theatrical revenue from past hits such as Gadar 2 in Q2 FY24 and other syndication deals.