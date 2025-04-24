Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Nestlé India on Thursday announced its 4th quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The maker of Nescafe and Maggi-like brands reported a 6.53% decline in profit in the March quarter of fiscal year 2025 on a consolidated basis.

According to the Q4 earnings report, Nestlé India registered a profit of Rs 873 crore between January-March FY 2025 compared to Rs 934 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (FY24).

The company's standalone profit for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 885 crore versus Rs 934 crore in Q4 FY24.

Notably, the net profit for the fiscal year 2025 stood at 3,314.5 crore versus 3,196.2 crore in FY24. While the company registered total sales of Rs 20,077.5 crore in FY25.

The KitKat chocolate maker's consolidated revenue saw an increase of 4.4% to Rs 5,503 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to 5,267 crore in Q4 FY24.

According to Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, the Q4 FY25 witnessed double-digit growth in Beverages and Confectionery, with 3 out of 4 product groups delivering healthy growth.

Narayana added, "Our domestic sales crossed the Rs 5,235 crore mark, the highest ever in any quarter supported by improving volume growth".

According to the Q4 earning report, Nestlé India attributed the growth to mainly beverages sales which posted "high double-digit" growth.

On the other hand, confectionery grew at a high single-digit pace both in value and volume driven by KitKat, the FMCG major said.

Further, prepared dishes and cooking aids posted mid-single-digit growth with Maggi returning to volume growth and Maggi Masala-Ae-Magic also demonstrated positive growth.

The petcare business reported high double-digit growth – the highest ever, since its integration into the Nestlé India business.