Nike's new CEO: Elliott Hill's rise from intern to Chief Executive Officer

Sportwear and sneaker giant Nike announced on Friday that Elliott Hill will become the company's new Chief Executive Officer and President. Hill, a former executive who retired in 2020, will return as CEO on October 14, succeeding John Donahoe.

"Given our needs for the future, the past performance of the business, and after conducting a thoughtful succession process, the Board concluded it was clear Elliott’s global expertise, leadership style, and deep understanding of our industry and partners, paired with his passion for sport, our brands, products, consumers, athletes, and employees, make him the right person to lead Nike’s next stage of growth,” Nike executive chairman Mark Parker said.

About Nike's new CEO Elliot Hill

Hill has spent more than three decades with Nike. As per the LinkedIn profile of Hill, he joined Nike in 1988 and held several leadership positions before retiring in 2020.

Hill was an intern at Nike between 1988 and 1990. He then became part of sales in different roles for a decade. In 2000, Nike made Hill Vice President, of EMEA Sales and Retail for three years. He got promoted to VP and GM, of USA Retail in 2003, and in 2004, Hill was appointed as the VP, of USA Commerce.

Nike appointed Hill as the Vice president, of Hlobal Retail in 2006. In 2010, Hill became Vice President and General manager of North America of Nike. Nike was appointed as President of Geographies and Sales in 2013, and in 2016, he became the President of Geographies & Integrated Marketplace. From 2018-2020, Hill helmed the position of President, Consumer & Marketplace at Nike.

"I started my career at NIKE as an intern in 1988, taking on 19 different roles within the organization before retiring in 2020 as President," Hill mentioned on LinkedIn.

During his last stint at Nike, he served as president of consumer and marketplace. Hill was responsible for leading all commercial and marketing operations for the footwear brand in the sports industry. He said he helped Nike to grow to $39 billion.

"I was also responsible for the NIKE business, which included the Jordan Brand and marketing operations and all four of Nike’s geographies," Hill wrote.