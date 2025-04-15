NODWIN Gaming appoints Shefali Johnson as Comic Con India’s CEO

Comic Con India appoints Shefali Johnson as the new CEO. Founder Jatin Varma, who has led the brand since its inception alongside co-founder Karan Kalra and Event Director Sonal Varma, will be stepping back from day-to-day operations.

Her leadership will drive the brand’s long-term vision — deepening fan engagement, growing regional reach, and solidifying Comic Con’s role as the definitive pop culture experience in the country, stated the company in its statement.

In January 2024, NODWIN Gaming acquired 100 percent ownership of Comic Con India at a ₹55 crore valuation. Since the acquisition, Comic Con India expanded its footprint by debuting in three new cities — Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Pune — in addition to its marquee events in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Reflecting on his journey, Jatin stated, “Bringing Comic Con to India and watching it evolve into a cultural movement has been a lifetime honor. What began as a dream is now a vibrant platform for fans, creators, and brands across the country. Karan, Sonal, and I are incredibly proud of what we’ve built and we leave knowing that Comic Con India is in great hands with NODWIN Gaming. Shefali brings the perfect blend of vision, experience, and drive to take our labour of love to greater scale. We look forward to supporting her and the team in an advisory capacity as they shape the future of fandom in India across cities.”

Johnson added, “Stepping into this role is both a privilege and a responsibility. Jatin, Karan and Sonal have built something truly iconic, and I’m honoured to carry their vision forward. Comic Con India, at its core, has always been about uniting fans, creators, and brands in an immersive way, and that will never change. What will evolve is the scale — we plan to grow this platform into newer cities, introduce newer formats, and create experiences that are more inclusive, dynamic, and reflective of India’s evolving pop culture identity. The road ahead is filled with possibilities, and we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable editions to our fans.”