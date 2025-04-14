            
Riot Games' Marketing Lead - India & South Asia Ashish Gupta quits

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 2:18 PM
Ashish Gupta, who led Riot Games as marketing lead - India and South Asia, has stepped down from his position.

Prior to joining Riot Games, Gupta worked as assistant vice president at Reliance Jio and led Games Ecosystem at for Games Stores for Jio VoLTE Feature Phones, Smart Phones, Setup Boxes, Cloud Gaming, VR, and eSports.

Before Jio, Gupta worked as country manager- India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh with Gameloft, and was responsible for managing, leading, and growing the overall business for OEMs, Carriers, Advertising, App Stores, and D2C.

He was instrumental in setting the ball rolling for Gameloft Advertising business verticals in India and worked with leading brands and media agencies like Airtel, Apple, Coca-Cola, Myntra, Maruti, OMD, Isobar, Mediacom, Mindshare etc.

He worked at Gameloft a vast amount of experience with his expertise in technical, graphic, game designing, mobile ads, research and industry analysis. Prior to joining Gameloft, he has worked with Reliance Games, India Games and Real Networks focusing on business strategy, marketing and analysis.

He started his career in gaming as a Graphic Artist and actively worked on top-notch AAA branded games. He was also involved in Game Design for the Asian market of BREW/ Symbian devices.


